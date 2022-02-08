Ambassador Bridge owner says 'international commerce needs to resume'

The owner of the Ambassador Bridge has issued a statement regarding a protest that's slowed traffic at the international crossing between Windsor and Detroit.

Matt Moroun, Chairman of the Detroit International Bridge Company, says international commerce needs to resume.

His statement issued Tuesday also calls on appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible in a manner that reflects mutual respect.

Traffic around Huron Church Road remains congested as an anti-vaccine mandate demonstration continues along the route leading to the Ambassador Bridge, impacting both U.S. and Canada bound traffic.

Full statement from Matt Moroun:

International commerce needs to resume. The Ambassador Bridge and the Moroun family sympathize with truck drivers and those caught up in this blockade. We recognize that truck drivers are essential workers that work hard to deliver necessities to all of us, and that the Canadian government has done a tremendous job with vaccine rates. The Ambassador Bridge has a solemn obligation to facilitate safe and efficient international trade and travel. We encourage the appropriate officials to take prompt action to alleviate the situation as quickly as possible in a manner that reflects mutual respect.