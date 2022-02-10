Ambassador Bridge protest injunction hearing pushed to Friday at noon

We'll know Friday afternoon the results of an application for an injunction to stop protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge.

At a press conference Thursday, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens announced the city would be seeking an injunction to put an end to the blockade on Huron Church Rd.

An Ontario Superior Court justice has delayed the hearing until noon Friday to give demonstrators a chance to make their case.

Limited access is available for U.S. bound traffic using the bridge, but vehicles heading for Canada are not permitted to cross.

Demonstrators began to block traffic near the bridge Monday afternoon protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Protestors say they're not leaving until mandates and restrictions are lifted.