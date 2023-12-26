American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: WPS 

Windsor police have charged an American man with attempted murder after he allegedly hit a woman with his vehicle downtown on Dec. 23.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Riverside Drive West and Ferry Street for a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, a 21-year-old woman was found and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver had left the scene prior to their arrival.

Through their investigation, police determined that the driver had "deliberately hit the victim with his vehicle following a verbal altercation."

Police say the man and woman were involved in a relationship, and that earlier that day, the suspect had allegedly assaulted the victim and kept her against her will.

Officers located and arrested the suspect at a Windsor hospital.

A 23-year-old man from Philadelphia, Penn. has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault

Assault by choking

Forcible confinement

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.