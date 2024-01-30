Amherstburg administration to negotiate user agreement with Golden Age Club

Good news for the Fort Malden Golden Age Club in Amherstburg.

During Monday's meeting, council was presented with a report regarding use of the space at the Community and Seniors Centre at 179 Victoria.

During the meeting, council approved for the Club to negotiate a user agreement with Amherstburg administration for use of the building. That agreement will be brought back to council at a later date.

The Club was previously using space at the Libro Centre but faced challenges with time slots for use of the space with other groups. They moved into the building on Victoria in November 2023, but were using that space without an agreement.

Council also approved for administration to create programming and opportunities at the Centre to be rented for use.

Council decided to add to the recommendation to waive the user fees for the Golden Age Club for use of the space, which was approved.

However, one recommendation in the report will go back to the drawing table. The recommendation was for the building on Victoria to be named the H. Murray Smith Community and Senior Centre.

Council has asked that the name go to the Heritage Committee for their final advice on naming the Centre.