Amherstburg and Windsor to continue transit service partnership

The Town of Amherstburg and the City of Windsor are making their partnership with transit services permanent.

On Monday evening, council is moving forward to make their transit partnership with Windsor permanent which will make the Town eligible for funding through the Ontario Gas Tax Program.

The estimate provided by the Ministry of Transportation was $113,000 for the 2022-2023 program year, which was assessed from the September 2022 start date.

In May 2022, Amherstburg council voted in favour of a two-year transit service pilot with Transit Windsor that included routing for weekdays and weekends year round.

The transit service began providing bus services on September 6, 2022.

On September 20, 2022, administration met with representatives from the Ministry of Transportation to discuss the provincial Gas Tax Program and Amherstburg's new transit service.

The purpose of the Gas Tax Program is to provide dedicated gas tax funds to Ontario municipalities to ensure that local public transportation services continue, and to increase overall ridership through the expansion of public transportation capital infrastructure and levels of service.

However, due to the program only being a pilot, Amherstburg wasn't eligible for the tax program.

Transit Windsor says that the ridership being seen from the Town's service is promising, as between the months of September and January there has been over 3,300 passengers.

The funds will now be transferred to the municipality and will be held in a dedicated transit reserve account.