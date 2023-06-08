Amherstburg announces Burn Ban in response to dry conditions

Amherstburg Fire Chief Bruce Montone has issued a burn ban in light of the extremely dry environmental conditions that have made the community more susceptible to unexpected and uncontrolled fire events.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the burn ban aims to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and protect our natural surroundings.

Officials say implementing the burn ban is a proactive measure to mitigate the risk of fire incidents during this period of heightened fire danger.

They say a lack of precipitation, and the dryness of vegetation, increases the potential for fires to spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.

The ban applies to all open-air burning, including campfires, consumer fireworks, and fire pits or chimneys.

Officials are requesting that residents refrain from activities involving open flames or sparks until the burn ban is lifted.

Chief Montone also highlighted the significance of responsible cigarette disposal during this time, because carelessly disposing of cigarettes poses a significant risk, as even the tiniest ember can ignite dry vegetation and potentially lead to a devastating fire.

The Amherstburg Fire Department is urging all community members to remain vigilant and immediately report any signs of fire or suspicious activities to the authorities.

Earlier Thursday, the LaSalle Fire Service banned open air agricultural burning due to the dry conditions.

Chatham-Kent's Fire & Rescue has also suspended all permits issued for both agricultural and recreational fires, campfires, within the Municipality of Chatham-Kent.