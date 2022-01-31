Amherstburg approves 2022 Operating Budget in principle

Amherstburg Town Council has approved the 2022 Operating Budget in principle, with a 3.11% municipal tax rate increase following deliberations last week.

The total impact on property tax including the Municipal, County of Essex and Education rates, reflect an overall tax rate increase of 2.36%.

Highlights of the budget include:

- Transit Pilot Project

- Addition of Road Operator to enhance effective and efficient delivery of road maintenance services

- Transportation Master Plan

- Water/Wastewater Rate Model Study

- Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Master Plan

- Asset Management Plan update

- Return of Recreation and Tourism programming and events

- Maintaining existing programs and services

Officials say the overall tax rate increase of 2.36% is an increase in property tax of $38.82 per $100,000 of assessed value (MPAC) for a residential property.

For example, a residential property assessed at $300,000 will have a property tax increase of $116.46.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says he's pleased with the collaborative efforts of council and administration in the preparation and review of this year's budget.

"This budget supports the programs and services residents receive. I believe our trajectory is right on course as we continue to work towards reducing debt and increasing contributions to reserves."

The 2022 Proposed Capital Budget will be tabled at the regular meeting of council on February 14 for review on February 22.