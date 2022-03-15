Amherstburg approves rainbow crosswalk proposal

A rainbow crosswalk will be coming to Amherstburg.

Council unanimously approved the decorative crosswalk installation proposal at their regular meeting Monday night.

In place of an overall policy, they also decided council would evaluate any and all proposals like this on a case-by-case basis moving forward.

The crosswalk will eventually be installed near the new North Star High School on Simcoe Street.

Resident Linden Crain first approached council with the crosswalk proposal last June, and since the meeting, the Goggin family in Amherstburg came forward to pay for the crosswalk.

Councillor Don McArthur says the location was a big key, as high school is a time for many where they're coming to terms with who they are.

"And if it prevents one bully from calling someone a bad name, or smirking or snickering behind someone's back, it's going to be well worth it. So I'm proud of this town for putting it there, I thank administration for getting this across the goal line and thanks again to Linden and the Goggin family."

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the Goggin family's generosity helped push this forward.

"I will note that the Goggin family stepped up immediately, right after the initial presentation. We also appreciate them hanging around up to this time and still agreeing to fund it, so thank you to them for sure," he said.

Councillor Marc Renaud says the location was key for a crosswalk like this, and hopes in the future they'll be able to move faster on any submissions.

"A year ago it was suggested the high school area, and I think that's a prime spot to start the painted cross walks," he continued. "I think going on a one by one case will help so we won't have a wait a year next time, if someone brings it forward we'll be able to deal with it at a quicker pace.")

The rainbow crosswalk coming to Amherstburg will be the third in the region once it's completed, following the crosswalk at the University of Windsor and another is being installed in LaSalle right in front of the Zehrs store.