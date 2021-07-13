Amherstburg Awards $2.38-M Tender for Fryer Street Rebuild

Residents living on Fryer Street will see road and infrastructure improvements begin later this summer.

Amherstburg Town Council awarded a $2.38-million tender to Windsor, Ont's Sherway Contracting Limited to rebuild the road from Richmond Street to Alma Street Monday night.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the original plan was to resurface the road, but the town decided to replace the water and sewer works as well.

"That is one of the older parts of town, so some of the infrastructure is really old and we don't have a lot of records," he says. "After they investigated further there was infrastructure as old as clay pipes."

He says the top to bottom rebuild will save money in the long run.

"To do it properly we should be doing the underground infrastructure before we put the road down, otherwise we'd have to dig it up again after the road was done," DiCarlo added.

DiCarlo says it's just the first phase of a rebuild for Fryer Street.

"The final goal would be to continue past Richmond Street to Simcoe Street and go all the way down, but it's such a large project with a fairly hefty cost that it's being done in two stages," he says.

Work is expected to get underway in August.