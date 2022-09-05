Amherstburg begins work on the long-anticipated recreation trail at the Libro Centre

The Town of Amherstburg will begin the work on creating a recreational trail.

The trail will encircle the Libro Centre at 3295 Meloche Road.

The recreational trail will be two kilometres long, with a 10-foot wide path as well as benches and rest areas along the way.

Heidi Baillargeon, Director of Parks, Facilities, Recreation & Culture, says everyone is very excited for the work to be completed.

She says what people can expect to find along the pathway.

"It will be accessible. We have about 23 rest stations, 23 benches along the way. We'll have some interpretive signage, and the Recreation Chair will provide a circuit, or a loop all the way around the complex, with some kilometre markers so people, if they're walking, they can keep track of their distances."

She says following the completion of the trail, they will complete another project along a portion of Big Creek.

"Phase 2 of the trail for future plans would have some actual walkways that go in with observatory trails, perhaps maybe boardwalks, that border Big Creek so you can take in the wildlife that's out there."

Baillargeon says what else will be added to the area.

"The one half of the trail on the far south end, it leads into it and around the circumference of the dog park, so we're also building a dog park at that end. And there's a trailhead parking lot that's out there, but people will have access to the dog park, all the pathways will be connected."

The project will be finished in roughly one month with weather permitting.

The trail was made possible through a federal and provincial grant, with the grant total just over $263,000.

