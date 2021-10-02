Amherstburg brings familiar face on board as interim CAO

The Town of Amherstburg has named an interim CAO.

A familiar face to many, retired Tecumseh CAO Tony Haddad is stepping into the role.

Haddad held the position from 2007 to 2019 and is well known in the community for working with such organizations as the Circle of Seven and the Sun County AAA Minor Hockey Association.

Amherstburg was in need of a CAO after a number of staff members, including former CAO John Miceli, were let go.

Director of Engineering and Public Works Antonietta Giofu has been serving in the role in the meantime — Haddad begins his new job immediately.