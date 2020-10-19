Amherstburg Cancels Certain Events for River Lights Festival

Amherstburg's River Lights Winter Festival will continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a few changes.

The town will still light up King's Navy Yard and Toddy Jones Park along with surrounding businesses every night starting in November.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the only change is some popular events had to be cancelled.

"We won't be able to the Gingerbread Warming House or the Holiday House Tours," he says. "Anything where people could congregate in large groups."

He says residents will be disappointed, but the decision comes down to safety.

"As long as the river lights continue, I think most people appreciate the other activities just couldn't be done with the current restrictions that we're under," added DiCarlo.

He says residents properly distanced in public spaces all summer and he hopes that continues.

"There was maybe some education in certain areas as people were anxious to get back out there, but I think now people have really come to understand what's required in order to maintain these events," he says.

Amherstburg River Lights Winter Festival gets underway on Nov. 14.