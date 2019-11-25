Amherstburg Cannabis Supplies Shop Turned Down For Grant Help

An Amherstburg councillor is calling for a policy change at the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation.

Patricia Simone says a business in town was recently turned down for grant help because it sells cannabis accessories.

Simone says, with the legalization of pot, a shop selling cannabis supplies should be treated no different than any other business.

"As we all know, cannabis is now legal and I feel that WEEDC should reconsider their policies and help all small businesses that want to grow. It's a viable business and I think they need to look at assisting all businesses to grow and succeed."

She says the grant policy needs to catch up with the times.

"An individual had gone to WEEDC and unfortunately they weren't able to apply for the grants because WEEDC didn't recognize the cannabis industry as a viable industry. So I think it's something that needs to be looked at and discussed further."

Amherstburg councillor Patricia Simone seen after a council meeting on November 25, 2019 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Simone says it's all about fairness.

"Any business that needs assistance, I think there should be avenues and outlets out there to assist them. WEEDC, I believe, should help all industries. Cannabis is legal and it's something that should be looked at within their organization in helping all businesses."

Amherstburg council has agreed to send a letter to the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation asking for a change to its grant policy.

WEEDC offers new businesses grants up to $5,000 through its Small Business Centre.