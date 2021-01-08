Amherstburg Child Mistakenly Eats Pot Cookie; Prompts Warning

Windsor Police Service is reminding the public to safely store cannabis.

Officers were called to a home in Amherstburg Thursday after a caregiver accidentally gave a child a piece of a pot cookie.

Police say the caregiver consumed a piece of cookie after the child and became concerned after tasting it — they called for help after noticing changes in the child's behavior.

The child was treated by medical personnel and didn't suffer any life-threatening reactions, but police say it's an unfortunate example of how easily edibles can be accidentally consumed.

Health Canada warns that the effects of the drug can have serious psychological and physical effects on a child.

Police are reminding the public to keep the product labeled and stored in the original packaging, a child-resistant container or locked up.

The Amherstburg Detachment investigated the incident and no criminal charges are anticipated.