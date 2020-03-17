Amherstburg Closes All Municipal Facilities to the Public

Municipal facilities in Amherstburg are being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Town council made the decision due a special meeting on Monday.

Council voted to close the facilities, including town hall, and ban the public from attending council meetings until further notice.

Members of the media will be allowed to attend council meetings, which will be livestreamed.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo feels it's in the best interest of the municipality to take these measures.

"What we're going to do with public meetings was something that really had to be discussed and, again, not an easy decision but we are limiting the gallery to the media," he says.

DiCarlo says after some councillor questions, council decided against allowing the public to come to council meetings.

"I think it's the live feed that made most of council comfortable," he says. "We're obviously not trying to shut the public out in any way, shape or form. All of our agendas are available ahead of time. We will still take delegations on specific matters."

DiCarlo hopes the public follows the guidelines and accesses town services online.

DiCarlo says if a resident needs to enter a town facility, they will be screened.

He says council members along with administration are also being screened.

Over the weekend, the town decided to close the Libro Centre.

The centre shut down Sunday night.