Amherstburg closing municipal facilities at 3 p.m. due to inclement weather

Due to inclement weather conditions and for the safety of their staff, Town of Amherstburg Administration has decided to close all municipal facilities at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25.

The closure includes The Libro Centre – Amherstburg’s recreation complex, resulting in the cancellation of all recreation activities.

This closure does not include Amherstburg's emergency services, such as fire, police and E.M.S.

Although they anticipate being back open on Thursday, January 26, for regular business hours, officials say they will continue to monitor the weather.