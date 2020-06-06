Amherstburg Confirms More Tenants for Former St. Bernard's Property

Amherstburg continues its push to establish a community hub at the former St. Bernard Elementary School.

Three more tenants have agreed to terms with the town.

The House of Shalom Youth Centre, Verdi Club and Fighting Island Boxing Club will call the site home for at least the next 10-years.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says just over $600,000 in renovations are needed, but the town will recuperate the majority of that cost with the sale of the current boxing club building at 300 Victoria St. S.

He says organizations are fighting to be part of the project.

"The demand for the spot was very high. Unfortunately there's only so much square footage we had to work with, but we had to make some decisions on who we thought best fit the model of a mix from youth to seniors. Just a community centre and I think we've achieved that."

DiCarlo says the goal is to make the property a one-stop-shop for the whole community.

"Most people thought it was just going to be a senior's complex and obviously it's not. It's a broad demographic of residents all in one place. We said that was the goal from day one and now that we were able to release some of the details people can see exactly what the plan was."

The St. Bernard's property located at 320 Richmond St in Amherstburg (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

He says, in the long run, the project will likely save the town money.

"We've had a number of properties that were going to require investment from the town anyway and by amalgamating them all in one location, not only have we created this one-stop-shop, but we've also addressed the fact that we won't have to spend money on those other properties all over the place."

A senior's centre, medical clinic and long-term care facility are also planned for the site.

The town bought the St. Bernard's property from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board in April 2018 for $550,000.