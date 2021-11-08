Amherstburg council agrees to push 2022 budget timeline forward

Amherstburg council has agreed to push forward the town's 2022 budget timeline, but with the addition of more public input.

Budget deliberations were scheduled for mid-November, but due to a major turnover of staff at town hall, administration made a request to have them shifted to late January.

The new timeline did not include an in-person public input session which didn't sit well with a number councillors.

As a result, the new motion passed includes an open mic meeting to be held on January 15 at a location and time to be determined.

The rest of the new budget schedule remains the same — it'll be tabled on January 10 followed by a week of public input online.

Deliberations will take place January 26 and 27 with a goal of having the 2022 budget finalized by February 14.