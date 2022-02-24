Amherstburg Council approves 2022 Capital Budget

The Town of Amherstburg has approved its 2022 Capital Budget.

The spending plan includes $19.7-million in project investments, including $5-million in road improvements.

Aldo DiCarlo, Mayor of Amherstburg, says they've approved $5-million for road improvement projects.

"That will help us get roads have been on the radar, at least that we've heard from residents, like Angstrom in the Point West area and the 2nd Concession in the more rural areas. Of course, we also have a bunch of culverts, bridges, water works and all kinds of things," he says.

DiCarlo says roads in general have been a big issue in the town.

"When I started back in 2014, something Council had inherited was quite a few years of neglect, to be honest. We heard from our rural residents especially, that they didn't feel like they were getting their fare share for their taxes. So we really tried to focus on that," he says.

There's also money set aside for a new concrete skate park, a new dog park and Malden Park upgrades.

DiCarlo points out that $3.6-million is being spent on wastewater infrastructure and $3.5-million on water infrastructure.

"The wastewater, we've got a great plant with lots of capacity," he says. "But we do have a town that's 200-years-old and there is a lot of new infrastructure, but as we do move along there's also a lot of old stuff that needs to be addressed."

Council approved the 2022 Operating Budget in late January, with the property tax increased approved at that time remaining unchanged following the approval of the Operating Budget.

Officials say the overall tax rate increase of 2.36 per cent works out to $38.82 on a home assessed at $100,000.