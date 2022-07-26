Amherstburg council approves agreement for new skate park

A skate park in Amherstburg is one step closer to being built.

During Monday's meeting, council voted and approved phase one of a plan for a new skate park.

The agreement is with the Canadian Ramp Company to construct the design drawings and for partial construction of phase one of a total cost of $240,000.

Council also approved that the future phases of the stake park will be awarded to the Canadian Ramp Company should additional funding be needed.

The skate park is to be located at the Libro Credit Union Centre, at the northwest corner of the centre.