Amherstburg Council approves expression of interest for land of former General Amherst High School

Amherstburg Council has approved an expression of interest for the land of the former General Amherst High School.

The high school recently merged with Western Secondary School as the new North Star High School in September.

The previous high school location, located at 130 Sandwich Street S., and the parking lot are now vacant and the Greater Essex County District School Board are looking to sell both aspects of the property together.

The property is being sold on an "as is" basis, and those interested need to fill out an Offer of Purchase.

Any proposal or expression of interest will be sent to the Board to be agreed on, however there is only a 90-day window for those interested to fill out the form of Offer of Purchase.

For Amherstburg Council to take part in the expression of interest, $20,000 needs to be pulled from the Contingency Reserve which will go towards a land appraisal of the property.

Council was divided on whether or not to put forward the $20,000, however some councillors say the land could be a great location for a new town hall.

Mayor Michael Prue says council must move forward as this is the only chance they will get to purchase the property.

He says he agrees that the location would be a great spot for a new town hall.

"We're going to have to look for a new home, and it's been said that there's only really two places we could go. One would be to the high school, and the other would be up to the Libro and piggyback with the fire department. And that's pretty much the only choice we have."

Prue says if they decide the property isn't a good spot for a town hall, there are many other opportunities for the space.

"The gymnasium could be used for any variety of things. The back portion could be sold for seniors housing, or anything else. The parking lot across the street can be a whole range of things from housing to seniors accommodation, to medical whatever. I think it's worth the $20,000."

Councillor Don McArthur says he agrees that council needs to make an offer quickly, as the space is valuable to the community.

"It was a very important institution to a lot of people in this town. I mean, you look on Facebook and everybody went to General Amherst, except for me, but that aside it's about the future. And whether town hall goes there or not, this council as the representative of the 23,000 people in this town, have to have a say consulting with the people what can happen to that property."

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb was one of three opposed to putting forward the $20,000 for the space.

He says with the high school on the Town of Amherstburg’s Heritage Register, it's too much for the town to handle.

"I want to be very, very clear with council, I have absolutely no interest in the town acquiring this property. We already have one Heritage building that we don't know what to do with, I just don't want to have a second one. We struggle to afford the infrastructure we have."

Administration will have between January and April to make a formal offer to the school board for the property.

In that time, administration will bring the land appraisal report back to council at a later date once completed.

The GECDSB is required to list the property at fair market value, and a price for the property will be listed once appraised by the Accredited Appraiser of the Canadian Institute.