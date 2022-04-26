Amherstburg Council approves first dog park

Amherstburg Council approved the construction of the municipality's first dog park Monday night.

The location at 3295 Meloche Rd. will feature the long-awaited park. Council approved the $166,000 project unanimously after continued community support for the move.

Ranta Park, Golfview Park and Anderdon Park were also suggested as potential locations.

Councillor Don McArthur says this funding is just the beginning, as they will continue to add new attractions to the park over the years.

Administration estimates the park will move forward fairly quickly, so it can be up and running.

This brings Amherstburg in line with other nearby municipalities like Windsor, Kingsville, and LaSalle.

- with files from AM800's Kurlis Mati