Amherstburg council approves letter of support for natural gas pipeline on Boblo Island

Boblo Island is a step closer to seeing natural gas on the island.

During Monday's meeting, Amherstburg council voted in favour of sending a letter of support for the Boblo Island Natural Gas Pipeline Project.

Enbridge Gas is working to get this project started locally as part of the Ontario Government's Natural Gas Expansion Program.

Due to the project scope, Ontario Energy Board (OEB) approval is required prior to construction start.

This $1.9-million project is funded from the Ontario Government, to be paid over a term of 40 years by all customers on Boblo Island served by the project who are using the natural gas.

Those planning on not converting to natural gas on the north portion of the island will not need to pay for the service.

The north part of the island that is planned to be serviced includes Boblo Island Blvd., Gold Coast Dr., Riverwalk Cres., Red Oak

Cres., and Crystal Bay Dr.

It will include approximately 2.9 kilometres of new natural gas pipeline, with an approximate 600-metre crossing of the Detroit River, and will initially provide service to approximately 92 customers.

If the project is approved by the OEB, and obtains all other permits and approvals, construction could begin as early as fall 2024 and be completed by the end of 2024.