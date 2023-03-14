Amherstburg council approves Open Air Weekends to run for 14 weeks this summer

The Open Air Weekends will be back in the Town of Amherstburg for 14 weeks this summer.

On Monday evening, after much discussion and a number of delegations, council has voted in favour 4-3 of Option 3 presented.

Option 3 will see the Open Air Weekends begin on June 2 and run until September 3 from Friday to Sunday every weekend.

A survey conducted by 37 of 45 businesses for 2022 showed that many of the owners were happy with Open Air and were pleased with the footprint that the event created.

However, some shop owners spoke on how Open Air Weekends divides businesses based on where road closures are and where the event is taking place in the town.

Caroline O'Brien, the co-owner of The Barber Shop in Amherstburg, says many businesses lose money over Open Air Weekends.

"Why when it comes to Open Air, The Barber Shop and many other businesses do not seem to matter while unwillingly, with hands tied, and zero acknowledgement and respect showed to them, we're forced to lose money throughout the past three years for four months straight through Open Air?"

Kim Cote, the owner of Lavender Hair Lounge in Amherstburg, says many businesses fund it difficult to support the event, the days and hours, and the footprint that occurs.

"We have witnesses countless, beautiful, warm, sunny days where the streets are closed and completely bare of patrons at multiple times during the day. Almost all early morning hours, many lunch hours, and even many dinner hours have proven to us that the event is not gaining the traction some many think it does."

Photo courtesy: www.visitamherstburg.ca

Michael Prue, the Mayor of Amherstburg, says he's willing to alter it next year if this year doesn't work out.

"And as for it only being 14 weeks, that we do a parking plan to make it work, that we do reconciliation separate [Truth and Reconciliation Day], that we open up the Night Markets, and let's see how it works. This might be year four, and I'm hoping that if it happens, year four will be the best one. And if it doesn't work, I'm not afraid to come back here next year and say 'this didn't work'."

Councillor Molly Allaire says she doesn't support the event being held every day on the weekend.

"I love Open Air, I have attended every single weekend with my children, unless we went away camping, I was there. So, I cannot say that I did not utilize it. I'm just saying, I think there needs to be a compromise. I cannot support three days on a weekend, I could support one or two."

Councillor Linden Crain says he's happy with 14 weeks for the event.

"We went to 16 weeks, now we're at 14 weeks, eventually it's going to get so small that we're all going to say 'what's the point? It's one Saturday every couple of months'. We're shrinking it so much that it doesn't become as effective as it should be. 14 weeks is the max that I'll go."

Mayor Prue, Councillor Crain, as well as Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb and Councillor Don McArthur voted in favour of the 14 weeks, while Councillor Allaire as well as Councillor Diane Pouget and Councillor Peter Courtney voted against it.

Administration will also be looking into parking options for staff of the event.