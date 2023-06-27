Amherstburg council approves resurfacing Pat Thrasher Park playground

Pat Thrasher Park, 68 Knobb Hill Drive, in Amherstburg will soon see an upgrade to the playground as council approved the resurfacing Monday night.

The work comes at a cost of $155,578 plus HST, with a $13,000 shortfall being funded through the park reserve fund.

The contract was awarded to New World Park Solutions Inc, who will install the EPDM poured in place (PIP) rubber surfacing.

Council hopes the work will start soon after Monday night's approval.

The park, dedicated in 2013, is named in the memory of Pat Thrasher, a community activist and well-known leader in the fight against Multiple Sclerosis who passed away in 2001.

Pat Thrasher served on Amherstburg Town Council for six years, was president of the MS Society’s Windsor-Essex Chapter, and also chairperson two of five for the Amherstburg/Essex County Chapter of the United Way.

Thrasher was a minor league sports coach in town and was Chairperson of the Recreation Committee from 1983 to 1988.