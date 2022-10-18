Amherstburg council approves Windsor Police and Paladin Security for Libro Centre

The Libro Centre in Amherstburg will see Windsor Police and Paladin Security presence to improve security and safety in the building.

During Monday evening's meeting, council approved the report to have $20,000 dedicated to providing a Windsor police officer and a Paladin security guard to attend and monitor the public skate sessions and the Admirals Hockey games.

The report comes after multiple issues arose towards the end of the 2021 hockey season, with an increase in disruptive and negative behaviour by a group of youths at the Libro Centre. A paid duty officer was contracted for the end of the season.

For the start of the 2022 season, the first two games did not have security presence, resulting in some incidents.

Since February 2022, there has been over $5,000 in damages to the centre over multiple incidents.

Deputy Mayor, Leo Meloche, says the funding will either go towards security, or towards damages.

"Is it necessary? I'm going to say it's probably going to be necessary because the offset to that is you either spend the $20,000 in security, or we spend $20,000 in repairs and in administrative costs to get things done. So, we've got to weigh one against the other there."

Councillor Michael Prue says that it's disheartening that these measures have to be taken to protect the Libro Centre.

"This is really sad to me that we go through all this effort to have a beautiful arena, have the staff there, give kids something to do, let them come and play and this is the way we're rewarded. I think, I don't know that we have any choice for the next few weeks. Going forward we have to have a better contract."

Councillor Donald McArthur says he agrees that it's unfortunate that security and police need to be present during skate times and games.

He says everyone needs to be safe in the building.

"We have to send a message, we have to protect staff, and we have to ensure that the Libro isn't damaged. It's a jewel. And people have to feel safe when they go there whether it's for public skating, whether it's for a Wolves game, or whether it's for an Admiral's game."

Councillor Peter Courtney was the only councillor who did not approve the report.

He says the games are safe, and that the security measures that were presented are not necessary.

"The Admiral games are friendly. You're going to have a couple of bad apples that will cause some damage, that's typical. If it happens because it's at the Admiral's game because it's a gather of youth, it's going to happen. But, I've never seen anything violent. Again, safe environment, bring your family out, it's a great thing."

A Windsor police officer and Paladin security guard will be stationed at the Libro Centre from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on game days.

The Admirals still have 18 home games scheduled for this year.

The officer and security guard will patrol the Libro Centre throughout the 2022-2033 Admiral hockey season.