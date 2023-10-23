Amherstburg council asked to approve $3-million for work at former Duffy's Tavern property

Amherstburg council is being asked to approve just over $3-million in spending for shoreline restoration and site servicing work at the former Duffy's Tavern property.

A report going to Monday's meeting asks that council give approval to administration to prepare tender packages and tender work for shoreline restoration, site servicing, site work, grading and basic landscaping require to complete Phase 1 Kings Navy Yard Park Extension.

The vacant land in question is located at 290, 296, and 306 Dalhousie St., which includes the site of the former Duffy's Tavern, which was purchased by the town in 2017.

The proposed funding would come from existing reserve funds that has been planned for and set aside in the upcoming Capital Budget.

Heidi Baillargeon, Director of Parks, Facilities, Recreation and Culture, says they have applied for a grant from the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund but the chances aren't great that this project will fit the criteria when compared to other projects also seeking money from DMAF.

Baillargeon says Phase 1 of the work would address all the shoreline work in the Detroit River along the property.

"We'll be addressing the shoreline first and then working backward. So we'll be addressing things like lighting, future lighting and conduits for ligthing. Water service, power requirements, anything that might need to be there or planned for the future. Gas, hydro, anything that requires sub-surface infrastructure to be installed, drainage work, etc," she says.

Concept plan for a proposed community hub on Dalhousie St. and Gore St. in Amherstburg. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)

Baillargeon says they have received approval from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans for the shoreline restoration but there is a timeline for in-water work to happen.

"The timeline runs from right about now until March 15, 2024," she says. "So there's a limited window every year where we can do the in-water work, otherwise we're waiting for the next window of opportunity which would be after summertime, August of next year, to do any work."

The town has proposed building a new amphitheater, community gathering space, a marina and other amenities on the property next to King's Navy Yard Park.

Baillargeon says they are still working on approvals from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for this property to go along with the recent approval from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

"So our intention with this money is stablize the shoreline, put the sub-surface infrastructure in and do some basic grading and landscaping work so that when we do have those other ministry approvals, the site would be in such a condition that we could open it up safely to the public," she adds.

Amherstburg council meets Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.