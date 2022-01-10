Amherstburg Council asked to approve rain barrel pilot project

Amherstburg Council is being asked to approved a rain barrel pilot project in the town.

Council is being asked to approved $6,500 in the 2022 Municipal Budget to purchase 100 rain barrels at whole sale cost, which would then be sold to residents at the cheaper cost.

Don McArthur, Amherstburg Town Councillor, says rain barrels can cost between $90 and $160.

"We can get them, depending on the vendor, for $62.90 plus taxes. So those savings could be passed on to the residents," he says

A rain barrel is a system used by a homeowner to collect and store rainwater from the roof of a home.

McArthur says you can collect a lot of rain and water in these rain barrels.

"You can get, if it's a one inch rainfall, a two-thousand square foot roof can collect about 1,000 gallons of water. You can use that to water your plants, to wash your windows, use it for your lawn. So you can accomplish a lot of good and save a lot of money," he says.

An administration report to council says that lawn and garden watering make up nearly 40 per cent of domestic water usage during peak summer months. Rain barrels reduce the demand for clean water, helps homeowners reduce their water bills while conserving water and protecting the environment.

McArthur says once in 100 year storms are happening with greater frequency and nobody likes a flooded basement.

"We have a suite of measures available to residents like a downspout disconnection program to help with issues like this, but this is just one more tool in the arsenal to help people guard against flooding, and help the system guard against the type of storms we get today," he adds.

An administration report also says rain water harvesting also helps to divert rain from storm drains, decrease the impact of runoff to streams, and minimize sewer overflows during heavy rainfalls.

Amherstburg Council meets Monday at 6 p.m.