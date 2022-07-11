Amherstburg council beginning process for new fire station

The Town of Amherstburg is looking to build a new fire station at the Libro Centre.

Council will be asked Monday evening to approve and award more than $510,000 to Masri O Architects to begin the design work for the project.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says a new fire station is part of the town's fire master plan.

He says the fire hall may also include a community gymnasium.

"The fire hall is a need that we must go forward with and then the gymnasium is something for council to consider to meet some requests from some of the residents," DiCarlo said.

He says tonight's discussion is the beginning stages of the project.

"It will continue to come forward but this will begin the process of building the new fire hall."

He says the town is following through with its fire master plan for the future.

DiCarlo says the town is still operating on a pre-amalgamation set-up.

"Now it just made more sense as the town continues to grow to find two very good locations where response times could be met," he continued. "And by the time we were done with the process including public feedback we did end up at the Libro Centre which is a very central location."

The final design, along with tender documents for the Libro Centre fire station, will be brought back to council for final approval.

At that time, council is expected to put the project out for tender.