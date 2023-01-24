Amherstburg council ceases funding for extra police officer at the Libro Centre

Amherstburg Council has voted in favour to cease the funding of an extra officer to patrol the Libro Centre.

In October 2022, the previous council approved a report to have $20,000 dedicated to providing a Windsor police officer and a Paladin security guard to attend and monitor the public skate sessions and the Admirals Hockey games.

This came after a number of incidents arose following the 2021 hockey season due to an increase in disruptive and negative behaviour by a group of youths, as well as over $5,000 in damages to the centre over multiple incidents during the year of 2022.

During the vote in October, Councillor Peter Courtney was the only councillor who did not approve the report as he voiced that he attends many of games and mentioned that the security measures were not necessary.

During Monday evening's meeting, Courtney asked for an update on the extra officer being at the Libro Centre and asked that the extra officer be ceased from the role.

During the report, it was said that there hasn't been any incidents, with a low level of vandalism to the building, and no one has been evacuated from the building since the approval of the extra officer.

Councillor Courtney says Windsor Police do attend the games and walk around.

"I want to go on the record, I'm at every game, there is police presence there, and then there's double police presence there because even the on-duty officers, and I've talked to the Chief of Windsor, and they pop in. They do. They pop in, they walk around."

He says some of the officers that are at the Libro don't walk around to observe the arena.

"Some of the paid haven't walked around, and this is my eyewitness to count, so I'll go on the record. So, all I'm stating to this council is that we do have our paid officers show up to the arena during the games when they can."

He says he's not sure if vandalism is being avoiding if the officers are stationary in the lobby or not walking around the arena.

"I have witnesses on duty officers pop in to the arena, I want to say almost every game. And of those officers that do go there, and I have no disrespect to the Windsor Police Service, some have been very stationary and idle. Some do walk around, some haven't. So, bang for your buck, if it means them sitting in the lobby, I don't know if that's curtailing the vandalism."

The Amherstburg Admirals still have four more home games this season as part of the Provincial Junior Hockey League schedule.

The public skate sessions are offered on Saturday's and Sunday's until March 26, 2023.