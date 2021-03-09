Amherstburg Council Condemning Damage Done at Mayor's Home

Amherstburg council is condemning the damage done to mayor Aldo DiCarlo's vehicles over the weekend.

As heard on AM800, tires were slashed on two vehicles at DiCarlo's home overnight Saturday.

Council discussed the incident at its Monday night meeting urging anyone who knows something to come forward.

Councillor Don McArthur was most vocal on the issue sending a strong message to the culprit that an act like this is never acceptable.

He says Amherstburg is better than this.

"I don't even really think vandalism is the right word," he says. It's the word we're all seizing upon. It's the word that was used in the press, but it doesn't quite sum up what happened. This wasn't a kid with a can of spray paint. It was someone with a sharp object slashing eight tires under the cover of darkness in your driveway while your family slept inside. It's garbage. Our town is better than this."

McArthur says the mayor is often attacked on social media, but this crosses the line.

"I don't know who did this and I don't know what their motivations were," says McArthur. "What I do know though, Mr. Mayor, is you have been relentlessly attacked on social media by a vitriolic few and that these past few weeks have been particularly intense in terms of the sheer volume of misinformation and vile and venom that is being spewed on social media."

He says no one on council should have to deal with something like this.

"It's so discouraging when we have such a beautiful town, 22,000 people, and there's some that just choose to embrace negativity and personal attacks," he adds. "It's fantasy land. It creates anxiety, it creates panic, it creates dissension and it wastes a lot of time."

The Windsor police Amherstburg detachment continues to investigate the matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.