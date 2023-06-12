Amherstburg council looking at proposed sites for new tennis and pickleball courts

Amherstburg council will be discussing the future of tennis and pickleball courts in the municipality.

Administration is presenting a report to council Monday evening with two proposed locations for new courts in the town.

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says administration is recommending courts at either the Libro Centre or H. Murry Smith Centennial Park on Victoria Street South.

Gibb says if council makes a decision on a preferred location tonight, plans for new courts will be discussed during 2024 budget deliberations.

"Pickleball is certainly become the latest, greatest and hottest sports for people of all ages," he says. "So we definitely have to make some decisions on the future of our pickleball facilities."

Two couples playing Pickleball (Photo by BHPix)

Gibb says council is hearing from pickleball players.

"Our pickleball community out here in Amherstburg certainly knows how to cause a stir," says Gibb. "Council's been getting lots of emails with what our pickleballers prefer and I'll give them all a lot of credit, they certainly have no problem telling us what they want."

The town currently has courts at both Malden and Anderdon Parks.

According to the report, both are in very poor conditions and have been repaired multiple times over the last 36-years.

Town staff says the courts at Malden can no longer be repaired.

Council set aside funds in its 2023 budget to make repairs at Anderdon Park.

The temporary repairs include patching the asphalt courts and installing a sport court tile over the existing surface to make the courts playable as an interim solution.