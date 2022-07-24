Amherstburg council looking to approve designs for new skate park

A new skate park is one step closer to being added to the town of Amherstburg.

Council will discuss the opportunity to have designs approved for a new skate park on Monday afternoon.

The proposal would see a design build agreement with the Canadian Ramp Company. The Canadian Ramp Company and

Velosolutions have agreed to work together on the multi-use skate park.

The design tender drawings and partial construction of phase 1 would cost $240,000.

The proposal would also see that council approve future phases of the skate park be awarded to The Canadian Ramp Company if additional funding is required.

Don McArthur is an Amherstburg Councillor and is in support of the skate park.

He says if approved what the community can look forward to.

"It's pretty exciting for the kids of Amherstburg and everybody who is supportive of the skate park project if we approve this, and I'm definitely supportive of it, what they're going to do is they're going to begin phase one, which is put down a concrete pad and put up some of the old equipment so the kids can start using it again."

He says the Canadian Ramp Company would be creating a state of the art skate location.

"What they're doing is bringing in a company that, this is what they do, the skate parks for kids. They're going to bring them in to sit down with our skate park community and design a state of the art destination skate park for the future."

He says both companies will work together in creating the designs for the park.

"The Canadian Ramp Company and Velosolutions are going to work together, they're going to come up with a design that includes a BMX Pump track like they have in East Windsor. They're going to create a 3D video so people can see it, so we can rally the community support."

The skate park would be located at the Libro Credit Union Centre, at the northwest corner of the centre.

The council meeting will be held on Monday starting at 3 p.m.