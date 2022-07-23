Amherstburg council looking to make decision on former Duffy's Tavern property

Amherstburg town council will be looking to make a decision with the former Duffy's Tavern property.

However a decision must be made on the construction tenders.

On Monday night, council will be voting on one of two options presented.

The first would be council waiving the Purchasing By-law to execute an agreement with AMICO for the preparation of full construction tender documents, ministry approvals, contract administration and all construction for phase one to stabilization of the shoreline along the old Duff’s property on Dalhousie street.

The second option would be for council to direct administration to proceed with a standard request for proposal.

The plan for the location along the riverfront includes an amphitheatre, gathering spaces, a fishing area and marina.

Aldo DiCarlo, the mayor of Amherstburg, says in the long run it comes down to the funding of the project.

He says the community wants something done with the land, as does he.

"Now people are back downtown, and everyone including me hates to see that fencing still up around that property. And anything we can do to get that fencing down, and some grass seeds in the ground would be great. And that's generally what I'm hearing from frankly almost all the residents I talk to."

He says he's anxious to see something be done with the land that the town acquired so long ago.

"In general terms I know the old Duffy's land is something that people were happy that we acquired and are anxious to get it done. We still do have some frustrations with the environmental approvals, but of course we have to go through that process."

He says if council doesn't approve for AMICO to construct the land, that it could end up costing residents more tax money.

"If we put it off and we try to do it on our own, it could be lower, but I think most people would appreciate it at this point with the increases in construction costs and everything, that it's only going to be more expensive."

The Town of Amherstburg has officially purchased the old Duffy's Tavern and Motor Inn in 2017. It was demolished the same year and has sat vacant since.

Council will meet on Monday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.