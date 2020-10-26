Amherstburg Council Looks at Selling Surplus Land

The Town of Amherstburg could be looking to unload some land.

Council will discuss the sale of five properties that were identified as surplus lands Monday night. According to a report going before council, around $300,000 in revenue would be generated from the sale of properties on Dot Street and Townline Road.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the remaining land will be offered to homeowners at minimal cost to extend their property line.

"Much of it is of no use to the town because it's between private properties or dead ends and there's various parcels all over the town," he added. "It works for them in that they expand their properties and we get a few bucks out of it."

DiCarlo says allowing property owners to expand their yards is the best option for much of the land.

"It really adds a lot of work to our parks and public works because it is ours and we have to maintain it to town property standards the same as any private property owner," he says. "It's one less small piece of property that we have to maintain and be liable for."

If approved, administration will move forward with listing the properties for sale in the coming weeks.

Amherstburg Town Council gets underway at 6 p.m.