Amherstburg council moving forward with studies at Walter Ranta Memorial Park

Amherstburg is one step closer to a boat ramp at the Walter Ranta Memorial Park.

During Monday evening's meeting, council voted in favour of a report presented to proceed forward with recommendations for required re-development work for the Memorial Park.

Councillor Peter Courtney put forward a motion to approve the report brought forward to council that administration proceed forward with necessary archeological assessment, geotechnical and survey work required for re-development of Walter Ranta Memorial Park.

The report also includes to have the studies be funded from the Ranta Memorial Park Bequest Reserve to a maximum of $170,000 and also that council delegate authority to the Chief Administrative Officer to award and issue purchase orders or sign any agreements or contracts to complete the work required.

The basic cost to install a gravel access road with turnaround and parking area ranged between $250,000 and $300,000 depending on soil conditions and the amount of stone required.

Following the studies, council and administration will be able to discuss funding for the boat ramp specifically once more information comes from the necessary assessments.

The overall cost to construct a boat launch at Walter Ranta Memorial Park would be in the approximate range of $460,000 to $525,000 or more depending on the outcome of this work.

During the next budget talk in November 2023, council will discuss if any additional funds need to be provided for completion of the studies or re-development work.