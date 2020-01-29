Amherstburg Council Not Happy with Design Plans for New High School

Amherstburg town council isn't happy with the design plans for its new high school — in particular, what is missing from the plans.

Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board have approved plans for a new $24-million school set on 15 acres at the corner of Simcoe, Fryer and Victoria St.

But the building is missing a third gym, an automotive shop and two classrooms for alternative learning. The board plans to tender those portions out separately, and if the price is right, add them back into the project.

Amherstburg town council agreed this week to fire off a letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce to engage with local MPP's about the situation.

Councillor Michael Prue says the province is the funder of this project, and it feels like Amherstburg is being shortchanged.

Prue says this isn't the vision originally agreed to when the town sold the school board the property.

"We in good faith worked with them to sell them the land to set up a high school that is going to go forward," he says.

The new school will accommodate 819 students from General Amherst High School and Western Secondary.

Prue says high schools aren't built every day, so it needs to be done right.

"We were hoping to get, if not a state of the art, at least something that was equivalent and new and that would last for the next 30-40 years, but it looks like what the province is attempting to do that we are going to have build portables on that land as soon as it is open," he says.

Prue says residents need to be aware of the gaps in this project.

"We are not happy with the direction in which this has turned. We need to get back on focus," he says. "If we are going to shut down two high schools and have one, then it has to accommodate all of the needs that those two used to have."

Prue adds that he is not blaming the local public school board because this is about a lack of funding for the project.

The board hopes to have the facility open for the 2022 school year.