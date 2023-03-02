Amherstburg council reduces proposed tax increase down to 3 per cent

The 2023 budget has been approved in principle by Amherstburg Town Council and it comes with a modest tax increase.

Council was able to lower the proposed tax rate to 3 per cent, down from a starting point of 4.23 per cent.

The property tax increase will equal $31.20 per year for $100,000 in assessed value.

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says they're pround to say it's the lowest tax increase in Essex County.

"We were able to spend on some important core infrastructure, on roads and sewers, and the water treatment plant.

Gibb says they were able to keep the increase as low as possible.

"Everyone's bills are going up and we thought it was important to deliver to the people of Amherstburg as low a tax increase as was reasonable," he says.

Gibb adds that he's proud with what they were able to accomplish, calling it a balance of unlimited wants with limited funds.

Now that the Capital and Operating Budgets have been approved in principle, the budgets will come back to Council for final adoption at the March 13 meeting.

With files from Rob Hindi