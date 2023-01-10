Amherstburg Council removes one item from 2023 User Fees By-Law

The 2023 User Fees By-law has been approved by Amherstburg council with only item removed.

The User Fees, which are reviewed yearly, are set in place to ensure that services, such as ice rentals, baseball diamond use, and parking violations are paid for.

New changes for 2023 include things such as fees for electric vehicle charging station use, indoor soccer turf areas, and fees for day camps.

One proposal that was included in the new 2023 fees would be a $1,000 fee for an individual who appeals a decision of council to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

The Ontario Land Tribunal hears and decides on matters related to land use planning, environmental and natural features and heritage protection, land valuation, land compensation, municipal finance, and related matters.

This would mean this charge would be applied to those trying to appeal a council decision.

Amherstburg mayor, Michael Prue, was extremely against this new charge.

He says at the end of the day, this takes away from the rights of citizens.

"People don't run off and appeal every day, a third party, they just don't. How many third party appeals were there last year? One. So, what we're talking about here is $1,000 and what we're taking away is the citizens rights, or part of their rights, to appeal."

He says in terms of money, if someone decides to appeal there are already numerous charges they have to pay.

"They already have to go out and get a lawyer, a planner probably, sometimes an engineer, if they want to appeal they have to do all these things. I just have some difficulty taking $1,000 on top of that to exercise the right of appeal that the law allows that's going to cost us maybe $1,000 a year, and we're taking away the rights of every citizen."

He says he doesn't want citizens to stray from appealing due to this fee.

"I am concerned somewhat that this will be seen in the community as a 'slap' mechanism. What is meant was that the courts, the developers, will throw up this impediment to people following their legal rights to appeal decisions."

Council decided to strike the $1,000 fee from the User Fees By-Law.

Some additions in 2023 for fees include a $45 charge per hour for prime time rental of half the turf of the indoor soccer field, a 100 per cent cost recovery for late-fee pick-ups for day camp, and a $50 charge to use the electric vehicle charging station unattended to a full 30-minute charge.