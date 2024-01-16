Amherstburg council to continue talks today on 2024 municipal tax rate

A final municipal tax rate increase has yet to be decided in the Town of Amherstburg.

After five hours of conversation Monday evening, a final number will be decided this morning during their second meeting set aside for budget talks.

The proposed 2024 tax increase was 7.13 per cent, however after leftover revenue from 2023, council went into budget talks at 6.95 per cent.

1.6 per cent was previously approved by council to fund the Town's Asset Management Plan, 5.45 per cent was for Town operations and programs, and 0.08 per cent was allocated to service new debt.

While the final increase has yet to be finalized, some initiatives have been approved by council, some of which include $140,000 for a permanent full-time IT Security and Systems Administrator, $145,000 set aside as a precaution for the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike, $453,000 has been approved for the Asset Management Plan, $50,000 set aside to decommission the ATI Siren System, and $120,000 to fund a permanent Parks, Facilities, Recreation and Culture Executive Director.

Meanwhile, cuts were made along the way with council not approving $26,000 in overtime funding for salary firefighters, $50,000 for Human Resources for Employee Reserve Fund, as well as small cuts to License and Enforcement, Human Resources and the Fire Department.

Chris Gibb, deputy mayor, says a permanent full-time IT Administrator is necessary to protect everyone.

"The information we have is our residents private information, which is, you know, it should be sacrosanct."

Councillor Peter Courtney says after all of the recent cyberattacks, an IT position is needed.

"We're all living it. If anybody knows anybody who had to use the hospital as of late with that ransomware that went through there, the cyberattacks are real. And if it can hit a hospital or a healthcare facility like that, yeah, we've got to do our due diligence."

Meanwhile, councillor Molly Allaire says she has seen how successful it's been in 2023 having an Executive Director for Parks, Facilities, Recreation and Culture.

"I was against supporting this last year, and then we made it a contract position, and then after talking to Senior Management teams I have seen that this position is not only worthwhile, but it's the reason why we've had so many recreational programs this year because we've received grants to allow us to run those programs."

Amherstburg council will continue budget talks this morning during a special council meeting starting at 9 a.m.