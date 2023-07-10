Amherstburg council to decide on Anderdon Park court repair options

Amherstburg council will decide what to do to repair the courts at Anderdon Park.

Administration has consulted with local sport court repair contractors regarding options for repairs to the courts at Anderdon Park and three options will be presented to council Monday evening.

On the June 12 meeting, council approved $40,000 as a limit to repair the courts at Anderdon, and then also approved $100,000 for new pickleball and tennis courts at the Libro Centre.

Option 1 would see yearly repairs made to cracking within the courts in Anderdon with a cost of $8,500 each year for four years, ultimately using the $40,000 provided.

Option 2 would see a full seal of cracking on the courts, as well an acrylic coating, which would cost $45,000. Since this is over the budget, the remaining funding would be taken from the $100,000 allocated for the new Libro Centre courts.

And lastly Option 3 would have the same work completed as Option 1, however it would only be done one time at a cost of $8,500. The remaining $31,000 would be set aside for completion of the work at the Libro Centre courts.

Linden Crain, Amherstburg councillor, says he's leaning towards Option 3, of only fixing the court once at a cost of $8,500.

"We want to be careful that we're not throwing good money after bad, and this will really be that temporary fix. And then in 2024 if we can approve it in the 2024 Budget to have those new courts at the Libro, we can then make that switch so we're not spending that full $40,000."

He says he's not sure direction council will go in.

"The extent to which these courts are going to be repaired is minimal with $40,000. So, we need to make sure, all of us, that we can find the best use for this money and that it's spent wisely."

Crain says he's hearing from residents who want better courts.

"They just really want a place to play outdoors. In the winter months they have access to the Libro, but out in the summer, only with courts being at Anderdon and CoAnn Park, it can be difficult to have that area to play. And I just really look forward to getting it done next year."

The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. tonight.

Administration is seeking direction from council regarding options for court repairs at Anderdon Park on an interim basis until new courts are built at the Libro.

Administration advises residents to use the courts at Anderdon Park, River Canard Park or CoAnn Park until the new courts have been completed at the Libro.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi