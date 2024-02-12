Amherstburg council to discuss changing street signs to include poppies to honour veterans

Amherstburg council will vote on whether or not to replace street signs to include a poppy to honour local veterans.

A report going forward this evening will ask council to spend $4,500 to replace 100 signs in the Town to honour those who died in battle.

At a meeting in late October 2023, council directed administration to report back on including the poppy image on street name signs that were named based on the soldiers on the Amherstburg Cenotaph.

The purpose of changing the signs would be to educate residents on reasons why the street was provided the name and to honour the soldier that paid the ultimate sacrifice in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

There are 36 streets throughout Amherstburg named in honour of the 44 fallen soldiers. There are 100 street name signs that would need to be revised to include the image of the poppy. At an average cost of $45 per sign, the cost to replace the signs will be $4,500.

Administration has reached out to the local Royal Canadian Legion for approval for this initiative and has received endorsement from Legion Command.

Michael Prue, Amherstburg mayor, says it's money well spent.

"We have seen that in other municipalities in this area, and around Ontario, where they include a poppy on those street signs to indicate that the person was killed in action. And we have veterans from the first, second, and Korean War who were killed."

He says it's important to honour those killed.

"It's absolutely money well spent, the members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 157 are very pleased. They participated in the process."

Prue says he is very proud of the history in Amherstburg.

"We're proud of everything from the War of 1812, right through the Underground Railroad, and the sacrifices that were made by men and women from Amherstburg in the two World Wars, and Korea, and also continuing even now through to today. This is just a historical thing that has taken a long time coming, but I'm very, very pleased."

If approved, these signs would be paid for through the Public Works operational budget.

Prue adds that if approved he would love to hold ceremonies for the signs once they're changed.

Council meets at 6 p.m.