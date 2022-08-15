Amherstburg council to discuss compensation review

Councillors in Amherstburg will discuss a report surrounding a Compensation Review for Non Union/Management Staff at their special council meeting tonight.

It's part of a commitment laid out in the 2017 Compensation Review, where administration included a plan to ensure a comprehensive market review was conducted at a minimum once every five years, to ensure the compensation plan remains competitive and relevant.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says they use an external party to conduct the review, which does help to confirm fairness should anyone be concerned about any bias.

"As far as job evaluation goes I think most people appreciate that we have to remain competitive, especially in relation to comparative municipalities. In our region we do have a lot of competition, which I think became evident at the end of last year if it wasn't before that," he said.

The recommendations from administration in the report call for council to confirm the 65th percentile as the preferred market target for staff moving forward.

DiCarlo says it's important to go through the review, as they have lost employees over the last little while.

"Due to better paying jobs at other municipalities. So while we were working on this anyway, I think the process was defended itself by what we experienced in the Town of Amherstburg."

He says in general there has been some wage increases since the last review, but that anyone who looks at the details of the report will see the exacts.

"Pay band by pay band you've got everything from no change at all, to some where it was a significant change," DiCarlo continued. "Whether that was based on changes in the travel responsibilities or in comparison to equal or similar jobs in other municipalities that paid more or had different working conditions."

The special meeting gets underway at 5 p.m.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi