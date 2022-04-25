Amherstburg council to discuss new dog park

A new dog park is set to be discussed on Monday during Amherstburg's regular council meeting.

Administration is recommending the park be located at the Libro Centre on 3295 Meloche Rd.

Councillor Don McArthur says the Libro Centre is a great location for a dog park.

"The people have spoken and the dogs have barked, folks want it at the Libro Centre," says McArthur. "It's centrally located, there's other activities going on there so you can drop your kids off at hockey, skating or soccer it's also the home of Woof-a-Roo."

He says there has been a lot of demand for a new dog park.

"Literally every other house has either one or two dogs," he says. "People in Amherstburg love their dogs, we're one of the only local municipalities that doesn't have a dog park, Windsor has one, Kingsville has one and LaSalle has one so the need is there."

According to a report, approximately $166,000 has been pre-committed for the park in the southwest corner of the Libro Centre.

McArthur says this funding is just the beginning, as they will continue to add new attractions to the park over the years.

"This is going to start off as a fairly simple dog park with fencing and over time we can add to it if the will of the public is there," says McArthur. "We can build this into something truly spectacular but the key is to get a minimum viable product across the goal line and we can build on it in future years."

Ranta Park, Golfview Park and Anderdon Park were also suggested as potential locations.