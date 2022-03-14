Amherstburg council to discuss rainbow crosswalk proposal

A resident request may soon become a reality in the Town of Amherstburg.

Council will be discussing a report from administration Monday evening dealing with the installation of a rainbow crosswalk near the new North Star High School on Simcoe Street.

Linden Crain first approached council with the crosswalk proposal in June 2021 and at that time, was told the town was looking at a crosswalk art policy.

Crain says since the meeting, an Amherstburg family has come forward to pay for the crosswalk.

"We had an awesome family come forward, the Goggin family, and they're willing to pay for the cost of the project, which is amazing and so appreciative," says Crain. "They're really an active voice in Amherstburg and community builders."

He feels the project brings two key components to Amherstburg.

"I think it talks about the importance of public art, it also helps embrace inclusivity and really aligns with the Town of Amherstburg's effort to become a more inclusive community," says Crain.

He says he supports the proposed location near the new high school.

"It's really the perfect location and perfect time to install it especially with the opening of the school," says Crain. "It really acts as a way to educate students as they're entering North Star this fall."

Administration is recommending the approval of the crosswalk.

The report also states "administration does not recommend the creation of a policy to govern such installations and instead recommends that requests for such decorative crosswalks be considered on their individual merits as they come forward."

There is a rainbow crosswalk at the University of Windsor and one is being installed in LaSalle right in front of the Zehrs store.