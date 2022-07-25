Amherstburg council to discuss status of COVID-19 vaccination policy

Amherstburg council will discuss the status of the COVID-19 vaccination policy for town staff during a special meeting of council on Monday, July 25.

The policy was passed late last year, and employees had until November 15 to receive both doses.

Staff who chose to remain unvaccinated were put on unpaid leave, which could have resulted in dismissal.

The meeting will discuss the return of four unionized employees placed on an unpaid leave of absence due to non-compliance with the policy, with a settlement reached, returning them to their former roles as of June 27.

Other topics include the lifting of the Province's Emergency order, the Ontario Reopening plan, and the lifting of mask mandates.

Amherstburg Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the changes need to be made to the policy.

"You need to remember that when we started and originally came up with these policies the risk was extremely high and all the other factors we had at the time," he continued. "As a member of the Health Unit board, I would still recommend people follow vaccination policies but in general we're in a different circumstance."

DiCarlo says employees that were on unpaid leave have returned.

"People are back to work and of course, they are working under the guidelines that we have now with the idea that most people are vaccinated and hopefully the possibility of spreading is very minimal compared to during the height of the pandemic," he said.

He says the policy will remain in place.

"It's just an update of an existing policy and we will continue to monitor what's going on in the world and any other new things that come up such as other variants."

The goal is to match the town's alignment with existing policies and practices within other local municipalities and in the province.

Amherstburg's special meeting begins at 3 p.m. on Monday.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi