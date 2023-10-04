Amherstburg council to vote on next steps for Belle Vue National Historic Site

Belle Vue National Historic Site may be a step closer to being rejuvenated.

Amherstburg council will be presented with a report at its next meeting to approve for the Loop Family and Amico to move forward with an Expression of Interest proposal, and proceed to next steps in the evaluation process.

An Expression of Interest was made public on June 9, with three submissions being received, with only the Loop Family Amico Proposal meeting administration standards.

The Town currently owns the manor and the 16 acres of land it's on.

Loop Family Amico is looking to restore the exterior and interior of the Belle Vue Manor to fit six hotel rooms, a spa, a restaurant, and a public gallery/event space. As well as looking at a new annex building for a 24 room hotel, a pool house, outdoor pavilion and green space, as well as 52 semi-detached homes.

The estimated cost of the entire project is $42-million.

Photo courtesy: Town of Amherstburg council agenda for Tuesday, October 10, 2023

At a council meeting in mid-August, council approved just over $37,000 in funding to complete various work related to the next steps in the Belle Vue EOI project.

Chris Gibb, deputy mayor of Amherstburg, says there are big plans for the space.

"The complete restoration of the interior and exterior, six hotel rooms in the manor, a spa, a restaurant, public gallery and event space. Plans for a 24 room hotel, which is sorely needed in Amherstburg. Restoration of the pool house, the outdoor pavilion, and 52 semi-detached homes."

He says council will solely be discussing if there's enough interest in the proposal to start taking the next steps.

"Which would be looking at some business plans, making sure that the developer has the capacity to handle a project like this. This Tuesday we won't be saying 'yes' or 'no', we'll be saying 'is this interesting enough to go onto the next step'."

Gibb says he believes this is definitely needed.

"This one checks a lot of boxes for me. It's going to bring jobs, it's going to bring that building back to life, it preserves public access to the building, brings hotel spaces which everybody in Amherstburg is in favour of. And it's 52 housing units, we're still in a housing crisis so we need all the inventory we can get."

In the report administration states there is a risk associated if council decides not to proceed with a further review of this proposal.

The Town will need to include both the operational and capital costs required for Belle Vue in the 2024 budget.

Gibb adds that if council approves the next steps, then the Town will engage with a project evaluation company to discuss how to transfer ownership to Amico.

Amherstburg council meets on Tuesday, October 10 at 6 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi