Amherstburg councillor running for mayor in October's municipal election

Amherstburg councillor, Michael Prue, has announced that he is running for mayor in October's municipal election.

Two other individuals are running alongside Prue for the mayor's seat, Frank Cerasa and Bob Rozankovic.

Prue has been a councillor in Amherstburg for 4 years now and says that he's been thinking about moving up.

He has nearly 30 years of municipal experience as he was a councillor and the mayor of East York, and a councillor in Toronto.

Prue explains why he made the decision to run for mayor of Amherstburg.

"I was toying with the idea of running for deputy mayor, but then both the deputy mayor and the mayor bowed out," he continues. "And it seemed like the right decision to run because I think the town needs someone with experience, and I certainly have that."

He says the support from his family is astounding, but also the support from the community has been a shock to him.

"For over a year now they've been asking me, people in town, to run for mayor. For over a year. And I was shy of that, but now the support is so overwhelming everywhere I go, they're calling me 'Mr. Mayor', and they want me on their team. I'm really quite taken aback."

Prue says he's a strong environmentalist, and that he's fiscally responsible, but most importantly he wants the community to be his top focus if elected.

"I want also to make sure that the community is heard, I don't believe that our structure is such that they always get a chance to speak and I want to make sure that that happens more and more. And that they are not kept in the dark about some of our decisions."

Prue adds that he will start campaigning around Labour Day weekend.

The municipal election will be held Monday, October 24.