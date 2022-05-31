Amherstburg couple $100,000 richer after stratch ticket win

A couple from Amherstburg has investment plans following their big scratch lottery ticket winnings.

Suzanne and Keith Gagnon won $100,000 with Instant Kings.

"The most we've ever won is a couple hundred dollars," Keith Gagnon said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. "We played this ticket together and were very surprised to discover our win!"

"It feels great!" Suzanne Gagnon said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn's Variety Inc. on Richmond Street in Amherstburg.

Instant Kings is available for $5 and the top prize is $100,000.

Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.97.