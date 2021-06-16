Amherstburg COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic Set to Close in August

Plans are in the works to close the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic in Amherstburg.

Mayor Aldo DiCarlo says the clinic at the Libro Centre is scheduled to shut down Aug. 21 as the surge for vaccines is expected to dwindle.

DiCarlo says the closure should be seen as a good thing.

"If you follow the current trend you know we're moving a lot quicker than originally anticipated," he says. "So if all goes well and the vaccines keep coming in then hopefully that timeline will work to get everybody their second dose."

DiCarlo says feedback from those going through the clinic has been very positive.

"The feedback has been fantastic. Almost everybody I've talked to said it was extremely efficient," says DiCarlo. "It has also provided a location not just for Amherstburg, but our regional neighbours. They were very happy to hear that they didn't have to town to get their vaccination."

He says, with youth sports starting back up, the town is looking forward to getting the site back.

"Basically, everything would have to be removed because it is in the two arena pad sites. They set it up fairly quick, so I imagine we could put it back to the way it was just as quickly," adds DiCarlo.

In Windsor, vaccination sites are being consolidated with a new clinic in the Sears building at Devonshire Mall set to open June 21.

The Windsor Hall location downtown will close June 19 while the St. Clair College Sportsplex location will close its doors July 22.

With files from Kristylee Varley